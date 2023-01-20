From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The National Working Committee ( NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the dissolutuon of the Ekiti State Executive Committee(SEC) of the party with immediate effect.

The NWC, in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, on Friday, revealed the decision was taken following the recent developments in the state chapter of the party.

It added that the SEC dissolutuon was approved after careful deliberations and extensive consultations, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

” In its place the NWC, on behalf of NEC has approved the appointment of Ekiti State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Party in the State for a period of three (3) months effective from today Friday, January 20, 2023 and to function pursuant to Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).”

” The NWC also approved the appointment of Arch. Sadiq Obanoyen as Chairman of the PDP Ekiti State Caretaker Committee.

” The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Ekiti State to remain united and focused on the task ahead.”