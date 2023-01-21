From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has dissolved the State Executive Committee of its Ekiti chapter, and suspended eight members of the party in the South West state; Enugu and Imo states.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, listed those suspended to include Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and Chris Ogbu for alleged anti-party activities.

Others are Ayeni Funso, Ekiti North; Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji, Ekiti Central; Emiola Adenike Jennifer, Ekiti South II; Ajayi Babatunde Samuel, Ekiti North II; Olayinka James Olalere ,Ekiti Central;

Akerele Oluyinka, Ekiti North I and Fayose Oluwajomiloju John, Ekiti Central I.

The statement read :”National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has after a very extensive review and consideration of the affairs of our Party in the country, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.”

In the same vein, the NWC has approved the suspension of the underlisted Party members in Ekiti State also with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.

Another statement also signed by Ologunagba noted that “following the recent developments in the Ekiti State Chapter of our great Party, the National Working Committee (NWC), after careful deliberations and extensive consultations, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), has dissolved the PDP Ekiti State Executive Committee with immediate effect.

“In its place the NWC, on behalf of NEC has approved the appointment of Ekiti State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Party in the State for a period of three (3) months effective from today Friday, January 20, 2023 and to function pursuant to Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“The NWC also approved the appointment of Arch. Sadiq Obanoyen as Chairman of the PDP Ekiti State Caretaker Committee.”