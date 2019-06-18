Tony Osauzo, Benin

Following the refusal of Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to inaugurate the House of Assembly, via a Proclamation, the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has directed its legal team to seek an order of mandamus, from the court, to compel the governor to issue a proclamation to inaugurate the Assembly.

“Consequent upon the failure of governor Obaseki to issue a proclamation for the House of Assembly, the PDP, led by Chief Dan Orbih, has directed its legal team to proceed to court and seek an order of mandamus on Obaseki; to do the needful.

“This course of action has become imperative, as Edo PDP, in utter bemusement read a statement entitled: “Democracy under threat as Governor Obaseki refuse to issue letter of proclamation for the inauguration of the House of Assembly,” signed by All Progressives Congress members-elect.

“We, as a responsible political party, cannot ignore the obvious drift to tyranny and impending catastrophe being orchestrated by the governor and his party,” the PDP said in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare.