Edo State Government has dismissed allegations that the government is intimidating a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The government said nobody is above the law in the state and added that the interest of the masses would always supersede that of a privileged few.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, reiterated the supremacy of the rule of law and order in the state, noting that the allegation of victimisation on the grounds of defection was baseless.

He said: “We read with surprise that the opposition party said a chieftain of their party, Osamede Adun (also known as Bob Izua) is being victimised by the state government. But, what they failed to state is whether the said member’s actions violated rules and regulations on physical planning and development in the state, for which he is being sanctioned.

“In the list put out by the PDP, they mentioned the demolition of one of the buildings belonging to Adun, which took place in mid-2017. At the time, Adun was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. His building, which violated regulations, was pulled down, regardless of his being a member of the party. So, when you violate regulations, you will be sanctioned, regardless of political affiliation.”

The governor’s aide said the state government would continue to uphold the rule of law.