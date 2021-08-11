From Obinna Odogwu, Jeff Agbodo and Mokwugwo Solomon

A group of elders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oganiru Anambra, has declared its unwavering support for the party’s candidate in the November 6 Anambra governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo.

In a communiqué issued yesterday in Awka after an extensive discussion, the elders unanimously endorsed the candidacy of Ozigbo and his running mate, Azuka Enemo, and pledged their unalloyed support in the November 6 poll.

The communiqué also urged the party’s national leadership to wade in and take necessary measures to unite aggrieved party members and ensure that they do not engage in anti-party activities or defect to other parties.

The elders implored the Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organisation to reach out to every stratum of the party, and ensure that everyone is carried along in the election process.

They acknowledged the huge effort the candidate has made in this regard, and further appealed to all members, elected officials, and stakeholders, to rally round Ozigbo and mobilise Anambra electorates for the PDP.

The communiqué was signed by over 70 PDP elders from the 21 local government areas in Anambra State, including Chief Okey Muo Aroh, Chief Evang KG Enemuo, Chief Ugochukwu Adilieje, Chief Sunday Madumere, Eucharia Azodo, Chief Benjamin Uba, Chief Ben Udeozo, Chief Tony Offiah, Chief Ejike Oguebego, Dr. Rose Nwankwo, Idu Emeka, Fidel Okafor, Emeka Anyanetu, Keluo Molokwu, J J Malizu, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, and Pandola Okwuosa among others.

Part of the communiqué read: “After a review of events before and after the primaries, we congratulate the elected governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, and the deputy governorship candidate, Dame Azuka Enemo.

“We urge all PDP faithful to extend their total support to the candidate and to the party, so as to ensure our victory in the November 6 governorship election.

“The National Working Committee and the National Executive Committee of our great party should give a clear directive with regards to the state leadership of the party in view of its earlier decision and subsequent judgement of the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

“Members of the party in the state, as well as national and state legislators elected on the party’s platform should rally round the leadership and elected governorship candidate by mobilising Anambra electorates to ensure the victory of the party at the November 6 governorship election.

