From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Two governorship candidates, Thursday, emerged as the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kano State following the conduct of parallel congresses in the state.

The two candidates are the son of the Late Nigeria Head of State, Mohammed Sani Abacha and the son of Nigeria former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sadiq Wali.

At the congress conducted at the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Lugard House, Mohammaed Sani Abacha polled a total of 736 votes to beat Jafar Sani Belllo who came second with a total of 710 votes.

Declaring the result, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the party, Mohammed Jamu said that the election was conducted with the authentic delegates of the party and supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) .

On the other hand, the congress conducted by the Aminu Wali faction of the party at the Sani Abacha Youth Center in the state produced Sadiq Wali as the governorship candidate of the party.

He polled a total of 454 votes, defeating Ibrahim Ali Amin, a multi – millionaire business man, to the second position. Amin polled a total of 333 votes in the exercise that featured six aspirants. The former Chief of Staff, Dr, Yunusa Dangoni came third with 276 votes while Yusuf Dambatta, a former Commissioner for Budget in the state scored a total of 182 votes.

Meanwhile the situation remains unclear, as at press time, as to who among the two governorship candidates of the party would be eventually accepted by the national executive of the party in Abuja.

