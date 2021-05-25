By Zika Bobby

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area has flagged off the new PDP Transformation Team under the leadership of Oyo State Governor, Oluseyi Makinde, with the quest to take over Lagos from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Former House of Representatives member, Rita Orji, who hosted the 20 local governments that make up the state, said the era of leadership by proxy is over.

Orji expressed concern over the nonchalant attitude of some party leaders toward winning elections, both in the local governments and state.

“We will not give way to any leader by proxy, no more faceless leaders who are after proceeds from the party without working for the progress of the party. If you are a leader with such intention please resign or we will be force to retire you,” she said.

She urged party leaders to take a cue from Makinde, who she said has remained outstanding in his performance as governor and party leader. She said the party needs more of Makinde for it to capture not only Lagos, the whole of South West, but Nigeria as a whole.

“The Oyo State governor is a youth with vision, sense of belonging and he has the ability to read the people’s mind. He is so loved in his state and beyond.

“In him, I see a man that will take the PDP to the next level. Today, we celebrate his two years in office and we believe the best is yet to come. As a party leader in South West, we are optimistic that soon victory shall be ours,” she said.

Distributing palliatives to all the 20 local governments in attendance at the Ajeromi-Ifelodun PDP secretariat, Orji said the nation is bleeding as there is so much hunger in the land.

“When a nation is hungry, it carries with it, a lot of ills. Look at the state of insecurity in the land. Kidnapping and killing have become the order of the day. It is getting worse everyday. Solution seems out of reach. Hunger doesn’t know the party you belong to.

“As leaders, we should think how to make the people happy and comfortable. That is why we are elected. We asked for their votes and after getting the votes, we do what is right. Nigeria needs leaders that can proffer solutions to its problems. As a former member, House of Representatives, I still give palliatives to my people.

“I did one in December and I will continue doing what I know best. We don’t need to be in government before we acknowledge the people,” she said.