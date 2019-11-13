Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday announced the exclusion of Osagie Ize-Iyamu from all its activities, following his alleged move to decamp from the party.

Ize-Iyamu was the party’s governorship candidate in the 2016 election in Edo.

The Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, in a statement, said: “In the last few days, the Edo PDP has been inundated with calls and enquiries regarding the stories trending both in print and social media as it concerns one of our leaders, Ize-Iyamu.

“The party leadership has patiently waited to hear or read his reaction to confirm or deny the stories, but to no avail.

“We boast of being a party of men and women of integrity and high moral standing. It is a brand we have earned and wish to maintain.

“As a result of the ‘uneasy quiet’ from our dear pastor and the impression our silence will send to our teeming supporters and followers, Edo PDP is left with no option but to announce the exclusion of Ize-Iyamu from all PDP related activities with immediate effect, until he acknowledges, accepts and addresses the issue of his decamping to All Progressives Congress. This decision has been taken without prejudice.”