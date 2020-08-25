Joe Effiong, Uyo

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Akwa Ibom State chapter, Obong Udo Ekpenyong, has said the party has met necessary requirements for peaceful and orderly congresses.

The optimism is coming on the heals of an earlier warning by the party that it would disqualify any of its candidates in the local government polls that resorts to violence in a quest to be elected.

Local government election holds in the state in October and the PDP says it will come out tops in the election. The party said its candidates won 100 percent three years ago.

“As messengers of the party, we are asking you to ensure everything you do conform to this present administration’s overall intention to lead a fair, and people-centric processes of nominations.

“Everything that we have done since the commencement of this process have been transparent, fair and credible. As party chairman, I will ask that you do everything to maintain this posturing,” Ekpenyong said at the ward primary of the party

He said the leadership of the party had ensured due process was thoroughly followed in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“PDP is a family and we are doing everything to keep the family together. We must behave as a family,” he said.