Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the extension of tenures of the party’s Zonal Caretaker Committees.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, also approved the extension of the tenure of the Cross River State Caretaker Committee.

NWC decision, according to Ologbondiyan, was pursuant to Section 29 (2)(b) of the party’s Constitution 2017, as amended.

“By this the tenures of the respective zonal caretaker committees have been extended by a period not exceeding one month or 30 days,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that the same period of extension of not more than 30 days was applicable to the tenure of Cross River Caretaker Committee.

He urged all leaders, members and supporters of PDP in the zones and in Cross River to be guided accordingly.

However, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area headquarters was yesterday set ablaze by suspected political party thugs whose camp may have been schemed out in the PDP chairmanship primary for the December 18 election.

It was gathered that the fire affected the political block housing the offices of the chairman and deputy chairman at the secretariat.

“We resumed work and saw a part of the secretariat on fire. The fire may have been ignited at the early hours of the morning. It affected the political block at the secretariat.

“We suspect that the fire may not be unconnected with the ongoing PDP primaries. Some persons were not happy over the nomination of candidates. Maybe, supporters of the aggrieved aspirants may have carried out this action,” said a staff of the council.

A politician from the area who gave his name simply as Nwogwugwu said it was the fourth time facilities in the council headquarters would be torched during elections.

In a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem,the government condemned the act and directed law enforcement agents to investigate and arrest those behind the dastardly act.

“Government also strongly condemns in its entirety such act of wanton destruction of public property and will leave no stone unturned in bringing those behind such act to book.”