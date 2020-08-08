Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the directive by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Federal( AGF), Abubakar Malami, to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu to provide security for members of the Edo State of Assembly loyal to former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke at a press briefing at the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja,on Saturday, described the AGF’s directive as unconstitutional.

Ologbondiyan stated that Malami ought to be aware that the Edo State House of Assembly had declared the seats of 14 of the pro-Oshiomhole lawmakers vacant and written to the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) to conduct fresh elections in their respective constituencies.

He added that the AGF equally ought to be aware that the issue of the declaration of the seats of the lawmakers vacant and the request for the conduct of fresh elections in their constituencies is currently a subject of litigation before a court in Edo State.

“Nothing in sections 90, 91, 101 and 104 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) cited by the Attorney General, empowers him to go to the streets of any part of our nation to assemble some clowns and declare them members-elect of any House of Assembly, without any electoral mandate”, Ologbondiyan stated.