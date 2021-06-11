From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has faulted the plan by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to spend N2billion in the construction of a new governor’s lodge.

The party also lamented the resignation of 105 medical doctors in the state saying it portends grave danger to the health sector in the state.

State chairman of the party, Fatai Adams, who stated this at a press briefing in Akure, said the building of another governor’s lodge was “height of callousness and wastefulness.”

He said it showed that Governor Akeredolu had lost direction in building a new lodge when there are backlogs of unpaid workers salaries. Adams challenged Akeredolu to make public the defect in the governor’s lodge built by former Governor Olusegun Mimiko in 2013 that necessitated a new one.

However, the state government in a statement, said the PDP position on the proposed governor’s lodge did not come as a surprise.

Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo said the position of PDP suggested that Ondo State does not need a befitting governor’s lodge.

“Perhaps PDP deserves to know that the envisioned governor’s lodge is among the plethora of iconic projects targeted with the yet-to-be-fully accessed bond.”