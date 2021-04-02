The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pick dates to hold the suspended zonal congresses in the South West, North West and North Central.

A letter signed by its National Chairman, Uche Secondus and Secretary, Umar Tsauri, addressed to the Chairman, Independent Natonal Electoral Commission(INEC), dated March 31, 2021 indicated that the zonal congresses would hold on April 10.

The letter read: “Please refer to our earlier letter with ref No.PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL.IM/21-015, in which we informed the Commission (INEC) of the postponement of our planned zonal congresses in North West, South West and North Central. We now wish to inform the commission of new dates for the North West, South West and North Central.”

The letter gave the location and dates for the congresses to include Ibadan for South West, Kaduna for North West and Makurdi for North Central.

“Please note that all our party’s activities shall be in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on COVID-19 as they concern social/physical distancing if people gathering in one place.”