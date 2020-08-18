The PDP, yesterday, berated the APC over alleged favouritism in the selection of beneficiaries for the 774,000 jobs to be created under the federal government Special Works Scheme. The PDP in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan accused the ruling party of resorting to godfatherism and underhand measures by allegedly allocating the 774,000 jobs to cronies of political office holders rather than an open process that will accommodate every Nigerian.

The opposition party noted that the method allegedly adopted by the APC and the Federal Government in the selection of beneficiaries of the job was “unpardonable injustice to the generality of unemployed Nigerians who do not have political godfathers and are not affiliated to any political party.”

The PDP stated that while it is not opposed to the creation of job opportunities in the country, it is against to the “ direct exclusion of hardworking Nigerians from opportunities that should have been open to them under an open and transpar- ent process.”

“The PDP rejects a situation where, in each local government area, 800 slots of the 1000 jobs have already been pencilled off to political cronies while the remaining 200 openings are thrown open for contest to the public, which also include politically affiliated persons.

“Such brash violation of the principle of fairness and equal opportunity by the APC and its administration is a direct invitation to restiveness and acrimony in the country and as such, should be immediately rescinded in the national inter- est.”