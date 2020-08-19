Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were fuelling religious tension ahead of the election.

The party frowned on the reaction of the PDP to the honorary Itsemakohna title(this is our own) conferred on Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu by the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III.

The opposition said the PDP’s uncomplimentary remarks about the conferment was a slap on Christians and an attempt to introduce RUGA to Edo State.

APC media campaign Council chairman, John Mayaki said PDP is insensitive to the cultural and religious diversities in the state.

But Obaseki’s media aide, Crusoe Osagie said the PDP has promoted religious harmony in Edo than the APC.

Mayaki said in a statement that Auchi, which is in the Northern part of Edo State, popularly called the Afemai or Afenmai region, is a predominantly Muslim area under the traditional leadership of the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III.

He said this fact has been respected by the people of Edo for a long time, adding that the state has been able to live in harmony despite the religious differences due to this mutual respect.

Mayaki added:”The conferment of the Itsemakohna title on Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as explained by the candidate himself, was a mark of honor indicative of his level of acceptance in all parts of Edo State.

“His personal religion and position as a Pastor are not unknown to the Otaru who, indeed, refers and regards him as a Christian and ordained man of God.

“The symbolic turbaning is not a religious ceremony, but a cultural one to show clearly that the people of Auchi no longer want Governor Obaseki and have embraced the APC candidate. “There are many reasons for the rejection of the embattled governor, part of which includes his flagrant disrespect for tradition and well-known divisive tendencies, a fact which he and his party have now corroborated with the evil insinuations they introduced to the event, seeking to stoke religious tension in Edo State.

The governor’s disrespect for tradition was apparent when he visited the palace of the Oba of Benin without the customary Kolanut he should have carried and met a cold reception. His opponent, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, a more urbane and culturally conscious man, carried the Kolanut on his visit and was met by a full regiment of powerful Benin chiefs who greeted him affectionately.