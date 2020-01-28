The PDP Governors Forum (PDP-GF) has appointed Hon CID MADUABUM as the Director-General of the forum.

This is a sequel to a resolution of the forum in June 2019 which was reconfirmed on 26th January 2020.

Hon Maduabum is a Master’s degree holder in Law, a legal practitioner of 35 years, a former two-term member of the House of Representatives, a former Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Staff to former presiding officers in the National Assembly. He is an experienced administrator.

Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Governor Tambuwal, Muhammsd Bello said Maduabum is expected to assist in repositioning and reorganising the PDP-GF to play its role in nation building under the leadership of the new Chairman, Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.