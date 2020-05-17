Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, gave the Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to declare the whereabouts of the Chinese medical team that came into the country, purportedly to assist in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the ultimatum was predicated on the declaration of the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, that he could not account for the whereabouts of the Chinese team.

The opposition party noted that Ehanire’s statement had heightened apprehensions in the polity that the Chinese team, whose identity and activities have been shrouded in secrecy, might have been brought in by a certain cabal for another purpose outside the general public good.

It stated that it was suspicious that the Health Minister, who had previously assured that the Chinese came to support the country’s fight against COVID-19; and personally received them at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on April 8, 2020, turned around to claim ignorance of their whereabouts.