Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that it is using the December local government elections in the state as a litmus test of its preparedness for future elections in the state.

Maj-Gen Amnon Kwaskebe (retd), the state chairman who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Gombe, said that his party was ready and satisfied with the level of preparedness by the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) for the elections.

He stated that the elections would be taken with all the seriousness it deserved, adding “we cannot repeat the same mistake that made us lose the 2019 general elections”.

“The local government elections are going to be a test of our preparedness for future elections in order to reclaim our lost glory. This election is not a joke, it’s a serious business and we are ready for the elections,” he said.

The chairman stated his party had registered 113 councillorship candidates out of the 114 wards in the state. He said no candidate was registered for Tal ward in Billiri Local Government Area (LGA), he explained that the exemption of the ward because no candidate indicated interest.

“We have candidates for chairmanship and deputies in each of the 11 LGA of the state,” the chairman stated.

He expressed confidence that the PDP would put up a good show “if there is a level playing ground for free, fair and credible elections. Having ruled the state for 16 years with landmark achievements to show, PDP has wide acceptance in the state; so we are confident of victory,” he stressed.

While calling on the state electoral body to conduct free, fair and credible elections, Kwaskebe said: “that is what is required of any responsible government”.

He appealed to members of his party to continue to adhere to COVID-19 protocols as given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) before, during and after the elections.

GOSIEC had on September 10th, announced December 19th for local government elections in the state.

