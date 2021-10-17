Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has described his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) colleagues in the North and South as the best in terms of performance in Nigeria.

Governor Diri, who spoke in Adamawa yesterday as chairman of the PDP National Electoral Committee for the conduct of the state congress of the party, also said the opposition party was poised to take over power at the centre in 2023.

The congress, which produced Tahir Shehu, a legal practitioner, with 2422 votes, was held at the Mahmud Ribadu Square in Jimeta, Yola North Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Adamu Fintiri and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, were among the delegates that voted at the congress.

A statement by Governor Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as urging his party members to remain steadfast and united to ensure PDP returns to power in the next general election.

His words: “Nigerians are tired of the APC (All Progressives Congress) and are waiting for the PDP to take over. I assure you that come 2023, PDP will take over the presidency of our country.”

The Bayelsa governor described his Adamawa counterpart, Fintiri, as one of the “shining lights” in the party, saying he is making remarkable developmental imprints on his state.

He said it was a thing of pride that the first flyover in the whole of North East was constructed by the Fintiri administration, saying the PDP governors are noted for such developmental strides.

“I have been reading about the first flyover in the North East but yesterday I drove on it. We are pleased as a party that the governor of Adamawa State is performing and doing well. You know the PDP governors, from the North to the South, are the best performing in Nigeria.

“As an opposition party, we must be conscious of this at all times. So today’s event proved to the people of Adamawa and indeed Nigerians that PDP is always united and will overcome its challenges at all times.

“I therefore urge us as faithful members of our party to be cohesive and steadfast just as I appreciate our leaders in Adamawa for the spirit of oneness and for the spirit of ensuring that our party becomes number one not only in Adamawa but also in Nigeria, so it can take over the reins of governance in 2023.”

Diri appreciated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for what he described as his sterling qualities and for providing leadership in the party and in Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .