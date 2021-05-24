The call for the amendment of the Constitution in the country can no longer be dismissed with a wave of the hand. Many Nigerians have been clamouring for it. Though some officials of the National Assembly have been sounding tough, this is the time to align with the wishes of the people because the future of Nigeria is what is at stake now.

Recently, governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and issued a six-point resolution on how to salvage the country. Among other things, they called on President Muhammadu Buhari to send an executive bill to the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian constitution. Their main area of concern is the devolution of more powers to the states, especially with regard to the security arrangements in the country.

The governors said: “In the interim, Mr. President should summon an immediate meeting of the Nigerian Police Council, which comprises Mr. President and all state governors and other critical stakeholders to evolve and implement strategies to combat the present threats to our union, especially with respect to policing. The meeting agreed that the Police Force still remains the appropriate institution to secure our democracy and should not be subjected to personal attacks. The welfare, training, equipment, funding of all security agencies should be given priority.”

Besides, the governors expressed support for the earlier position taken by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Northern Governors Forum and recently by the Southern Governors’ Forum to adopt ranching as the most viable solution to the herders/farmers clashes in the country. They also called for the restructuring of the Nigerian federation to devolve more powers and functions to the states; and the reform of various civil institutions to achieve efficiency and equity for all sections of the country.

They also reiterated their earlier call on the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill that would ensure a free and fair election, including provisions for electronic accreditation and electronic transmission of votes.

The meeting of the PDP governors followed a similar one held by the 17 Southern governors in Asaba, Delta State, recently. The Southern governors addressed such issues as convocation of a national dialogue, restructuring, ban on open grazing in southern parts of the country, review of the revenue allocation formula and creation of state police. They also expressed displeasure with the frightening state of insecurity in the country, while calling on President Buhari to address Nigerians on the matter.

We believe that addressing the issues raised by the governors will go a long way to end the spate of insecurity in Nigeria today. With 68 items on the exclusive legislative list, it is obvious that there is too much concentration of power at the centre. This is not a true reflection of the wishes of Nigerians. It is worthy to note that these issues have been in the public domain for a long time now. Considering that the recent Asaba and Ibadan meetings harped on similar issues, it is time we take pragmatic steps to actualise them. This is with a view to bringing a lasting solution to Nigeria’s problems.

No doubt, Nigerians desire peace and unity. However, as the Southern governors had noted, it has to be on the basis of justice, equity and fairness. All we need is to revisit the 2014 national conference and evaluate the existing recommendations rather than holding another dialogue.

Alternatively, as the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, suggested recently, governors should no longer wait for Abuja to make changes. They should convene a National Unity Summit of all Nigerian governors to iron out the thorny issues affecting the destiny of the nation. Atiku urged the governors to forget about party and tribal sentiments, meet and come up with the solutions to our collective challenges. Atiku also urged the governors to consult with their federal and state legislators, with a view to getting them to work with their colleagues to implement the solutions the governors came up with.

We appeal to the leadership of the National Assembly to also do something that can bring peace to the country. National interest should supersede everything else irrespective of party affiliation. This is the time to tell ourselves the home truth.

The problem of the country cannot be solved if our leaders continue to bury their heads in the sand like the ostrich. Every stakeholder in Nigeria should begin to think and act in such ways that will bring genuine unity and peace to the country. The President must act swiftly. Surely, Nigerians will be happier and even reserve a place in the hall of fame for him and the National Assembly members if they take decisions that will be in the best interest of all Nigerians.