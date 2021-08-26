From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has expressed support for Yemi Akinwonmi as acting national chairman of the opposition party.

The chairman of the Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, told journalists, after a meeting of the forum, in Abuja, on Thursday, that the opposition governors align themselves with the decision of stakeholders that Akinwonmi should take over the affairs of PDP.

Tambuwal added that the governors are also in support of the proposal for the conduct of the party’s National Convention, where a new set of officers will be elected into the National Working Committee (NWC), in October.

He said : “We have met with Elder Akinwonmi and Senator Sulaiman Nazif and they both told us that they have resolved their differences and that they have agreed to work together in the interest of the party. Since we have no problems with that, we I agreed to go with their decision”.

According to him, the governors will be part of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting , tomorrow, where issues relating to the composition of the zoning and convention committees will be addressed.