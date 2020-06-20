Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum has assured the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and his supporters of a level playing field in the opposition party.

The forum in a statement by its Director-general, C.I.D Maduabum, on Saturday, described Obaseki’s defection to the PDP as a homecoming to a democratic party, that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability and deepening of democratic tenets.

The Edo governor, alongside his supporters , had defected to the PDP on Friday, in Benin City, the state capital.

Obaseki, who has been granted waiver by the opposition party has obtained the PDP’s governorship primary scheduled for June 25.

“We welcome you to the PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR and all other PDP Governors in the Forum.

“Your entry into the PDP family is a homecoming to a democratic platform that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability and deepening of democratic tenets.

“The PDP Governors welcome you to use the PDP as a vehicle to enthrone rapid economic, social and infrastructural development of Edo State.

“As you subject yourself to the forthcoming primaries of the party, we wish you success and God’s blessings and guidance.

”The Forum extends the solidarity and support of your colleagues to you and all of your teeming followers into the party and assures you all of accommodation and level playing field”, the PDP governors concluded.