From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has condemned the attack on Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, by gunmen, at the weekend.

The forum, in a statement by its chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Sunday, urged the federal government and security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring perpetrators to justice.

The opposition governors noted that it is the responsibility of government, especially the federal government, to ensure the security of every Nigerian.

The statement read: ‘We believe strongly that any dispute or perceived dispute should be and must be resolved amicably without resort to violence. Nigeria is not a Banana Republic, even though certain retrogressive elements and centrifugal forces are trying to consign Nigeria into a failed state.

“It remains the primary responsibility of government, especially the Federal government, who have monopoly of the coercive forces of state, to secure the lives and livelihoods of our people, however low or high. Every Nigerian deserves equal protection of the laws. Every citizen is entitled to freedom of speech and free exercise of all rights guaranteed in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, subject only to law.

“Nigeria is still a democracy and a nation of laws and not men.Nobody, or group however highly placed should take the laws into their hands, even though some highly placed Federal government ministers seem to have surrendered to the nefarious activities of miscreants and mischief makers, bent on destabilising the nation. Self help is an invitation to anarchy and must be nipped in the bud.

“The PDP Governors are solidly united and are behind His Excellency, Governor Dr Samuel Ortom and will do the utmost to defend the rights and prerogatives of the Benue people who elected him.”