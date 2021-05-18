Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has chided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum for engaging in misplaced name calling and abuses instead of seizing a golden opportunity provided by its meeting to offer meaningful and patriotic contributions on the review of the state of the Nation.

Reacting to the communique the Forum issued after the meeting in a statement signed by the National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, James Akpanudoedehe, the ruling party urged them to stop wasting their time.

According to the statement; “Going by the communique issued by the PDP Governors’ Forum, at the end of its meeting on Monday, it is unfortunate that the PDP governors chose to engage in misplaced name calling and abuses instead of seizing a golden opportunity provided by the meeting to offer meaningful and patriotic contributions on the review of the state of the Nation.

“It is disappointing that the supposed PDP Governor’s consultative meeting turned out to be a political jamboree and its outcomes a waste of time, with no substance.

“The efforts and records of the President Muhammadu Buhari government on revamping the economy, devolution of powers, upgrading the country’s security architecture, governance and electoral reforms, addressing perennial farmers/herders clashes, public sector reforms is visible and unmatched.

“Nigerians will recall that President Buhari on 20th May 2020 signed an executive order on implementation of financial autonomy of state legislature and state Judiciary which the same PDP governors have rejected.

“This government will continue to identify and partner with patiotic and well-meaning individuals and interests in our determined efforts to make the country better and address our challenges,” APC noted in the statement.