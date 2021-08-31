From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Governors of Oyo, Edo and Abia states with other leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party yesterday stormed Awka, the Anambra state capital in a carnival mode with a message of hope that the party candidate for the November 6 guber election, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo will emerge victorious as the next governor of the state.

Though the occasion was to flag off the electronic membership registration and Continuous Voters Registration Drive in Anambra State, it was a gathering of all PDP top shots who agreed to work together to deliver Ozigbo as the next governor of the state and also return Anambra to PDP.

Led by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, the party leaders also assured victory for Ozigbo and his deputy, Mrs Azuka Enemo, and enjoined the electorate in the state to equally obtain their voters cards.

Obaseki, who is the Chairman of E-Registration, stressed that PDP chose Anambra State as first state to launch it due to the November 6 gubernatorial poll, while maintaining that leadership of the party across 326 electoral wards would drive the registration among the populace.

The Governorship candidate of the party for Anambra 2021, Mr Valentine Ozigbo sounded optimistic and confident as he not only appreciated the party big shots who attended the event for their support so far but also told the PDP governors to reserve a seat for him in the PDP Governors Forum as he is joining them after swearing in as governor on March 17, 2022.

Also speaking, the Vice Presidential candidate of the party on 2019, Mr Peter Obi, said PDP said every indication has shown that the November poll would be won by the party but it requires hard work and commitment.

On his part, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, urged party faithful not to be deterred or fear over anything as the PDP leaders across Nigeria would work tirelessly with them for success of Ozigbo.

Contributing, the governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, enjoined Anambra voters to get ready to vote and protect their votes from the polling unit to collection centers till victory is assured because according to him, their destinies were in their hands.

Earlier, Senator Uche Ekwunife, the Chairperson of Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Council, urged unity of purpose among the PDP leaders with a view to ensuring victory for Ozigbo. She adviced party faithful to leave their past behind and forge ahead by working in unity and harmony to deliver Anambra to PDP.

Other leaders of PDP present at the event included the former Minister of Women Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anene, Austin Akobundu, the Deputy Governorship candidate of PDP (Mrs Azuka Enemo).

