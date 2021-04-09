From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Governors Forum will meet in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, today, to review the state of the nation.

The meeting, which is coming in the wake of heightened insecurity across the country, is the first physical parley the PDP governors would be having outside the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Abuja, since 2020. A statement by its Director General, Cyril Maduabum, yesterday said:”The physical meeting which is the first of its kind since the pandemic will x-ray the worsening state of the nation under the APC led administration. It will also review the state of the party, PDP and fine tune strategies on how to strengthen it to serve as a vanguard in the patriotic task of rescuing the nation from the rudderless APC administration that has plunged the country into the current avoidable crises of governance.”

Chairman of the forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, is expected to chair the event, while governors expected include the host, Sam Ortom; Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike; Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State;Ahmadu Fintiri,Adamawa State;Darius Ishaku, Taraba; Seyi Makinde, Oyo; Godwin Obaseki, Edo; Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta; Ben Ayade, Cross River; Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Bello Matawalle, Zamfara and Diri Douye, Bayelsa.