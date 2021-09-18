From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has berated Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi over his comments on the zoning of the 2023 presidential ticket.

The Forum, in a statement by its Director General, CID Maduabum, on Saturday, charged the Ebonyi governor to focus on the alleged misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and not drag the opposition governors into it.

The PDP governors noted that Governor Umahi left the opposition party for APC, because of his love for President Muhammadu Buhari, not minding the alleged maladministration of the ruling party.

The governors added that the PDP is resolved to sack the APC from office in the 2023 polls, and would come up with strategies to achieve the objective.

‘On the issue of zoning, we advise Governor Umahi to face his frustrations in APC and not drag PDP and her governors into it. PDP is an independent political Party with workable structures and methods of doing things. It’s not an appendage of the APC or indeed any other association or group.

‘The PDP will take its decision on the issue of zoning political offices at the appropriate time. Even the APC has not taken any decision yet on zoning. Different groups and interests are advancing arguments to defend their positions as is required in a democracy. At the end of the day, decisions will be taken by each political party.

‘The PDP is single-minded in its resolve to boot out the APC in 2023 and would craft strategies to achieve same in the national interest as APC currently represents an existential threat to Nigeria’s democracy and survival. Indeed all Nigerians have a duty and responsibility to end this long nightmare of APC misrule,’ the PDP governors stated.

