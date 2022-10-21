An Umuahia Federal High Court began hearing on Friday in a suit filed by a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia, Dr Sampson Orji.

Orji is seeking the court to nullify the party’s May 25 governorship primary election which produced Prof. Uche Ikonne as the party’s standard bearer.

He alleged irregularities in the process, adding that the delegates’ list used at the election was fraudulently generated to Favour Ikonne.

Counsel to Orji, Mr Rilwan Idris, appealed to the court to ensure that judgment was delivered before the expiration of the 180-day window allowed by the Electoral Act.

Mr A. S Kolawole, counsel for PDP and Ikonne, however, challenged the court’s jurisdiction and the competence of the plaintiff to institute the suit.

He argued that Orji withdrew from the primary election and, therefore, lacked the competence to challenge its outcome.

The presiding judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike, said that the court would consolidate all submissions filed by counsel in the judgment.

Anyadike also said that the court would fix a date to deliver judgment in the suit and that the date would be communicated to all parties involved. (NAN)