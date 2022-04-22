From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Farah Dagogo has said he would make the state an industrial hope, if elected as governor.

Dagogo, who is also the member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, stated this in an interview with journalists, in Abuja.

The lawmaker, while dismissing speculations that he has withdrawn from the gubernatorial contest, expressed confidence that he will clinch PDP ticket and go on to win the 2023 Rivers State governorship poll.

According to him, ” I am fully in the race and with all sense of humility, one hundred percent fully confident of emerging as the Rivers State PDP governorship candidate in next month party’s primaries. Some naysayers with myopic understanding of politics are spreading rumours that I have stepped down from the race and the question is stepped down for whom? I am a man of integrity, courage, pedigree and capacity. I have absolute confidence in my abilities and I also come with a proven track record of performances.

“Rivers people know that with me as their next governor, the state will be the better for it. We are coming with a blueprint that encapsulate a massive transformation of our dear state. That is why you are seeing an exponential increase in our support base since I threw my hat in the ring.

” As part of the cardinal programme that will guide our government on assumption of office, we intend to make Rivers State an industrial hub with huge focus and investment on job and wealth creation. We will also encourage policies that will cater and address the need of our teeming younger population. We will make it a law that five percent of the state’s annual Capital Appropriation is set aside for youths with entrepreneurial skills.”

Furthermore, Dagogo expressed hopes that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, would emerge the PDP 2023 presidential candidate.

“Majority of PDP members including my humble self are in support of Atiku and that is what matters. Everyone will have their views but at the end of the day collated views of the majority will carry the day. Atiku Abubakar’s candidacy as PDP flag bearer is already foreclosed. Attention is now on how to wrestle power from the All Progressive Congress, APC and rejig the country’s failing economy,” Dagogo stated.