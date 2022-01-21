From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, yesterday, paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, over the death of his elder brother, Waziri of Tambuwal, Muhammed Bello.

Bello died in Sokoto on Tuesday at the age of 87. He was the head of the Tambuwal family.

On the PDP governors’ delegation were, governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State; Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Oluseyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State.

Vice Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Ikpeazu, who led the delegation, said they were in Sokoto to commiserate with Tambuwal and his entire family over the death of his elder brother.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We feel your pain and we understand that a great vacuum has been created, not only within the caliphate, but across Nigeria and other places where daddy had sphere of influence. We believe God almighty will grant you the fortitude to bear this great loss.

The governors urged the Tambuwal family, particularly, the Sokoto State governor, to remain strong, steadfast and uphold those virtues which the late Waziri of Tambuwal cherished so much.

Governor Tambuwal, who is the PDP Governors’ Forum chairman, said his late elder brother, who lived his life in the service of community, held the family title, Waziri of Tambuwal for 37 years after the demise of their father.