The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has condemned the recent raid on the Abuja residence of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi.

The forum made the condemnation in a statement issued by its Chairman and Governor of Bayelsa, Mr Seriake Dickson, on Sunday in Abuja.

The forum described the raid as an attack on democracy, and called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Idris Adamu, to investigate the incident.

The governors said the investigation was important since the invaders were alleged to be security operatives, even though the police denied knowledge of such an operation.

“It is an assault on the sensibility and integrity of Ebonyi people, and an affront on their fundamental rights, the forum of PDP governors, millions of PDP members and all Nigerians.” the governors said.

Said Dickson: “We are worried that the police authorities have denied the foreknowledge of the operation. The fact that the police high commands, including the office of the Inspector-General of Police, have distanced themselves from the invasion makes it a suspicious operation. We, therefore, urge the inspector-general of police to probe raid. This should be carried out immediately in order to unveil the circumstances and people behind the action.”

The governors also called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts to ensure the protection of lives and property.