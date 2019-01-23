Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, has claimed that their colleagues, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), are making financial contributions to President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign; for his re-election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Vice Chairman (North), Lawali Shuaibu, was more explicit when he claimed that, at least, two governors have since made financial contributions to the Buhari campaign.

Yari said this in his remarks during the official inauguration of a grassroots campaign organisation, Forward Buhari, where he hinged his claim on the contributions Buhari made in giving bail-outs to states; to pay workers’ salaries.

“We are for Buhari for so many reasons. The president has done something not expected. There was a time up to 20 governors couldn’t stay in our states because we couldn’t pay salaries of workers.

“Therefore, if he did this to governors, who are separate entities, irrespective of parties, I think this is time to pay back. I am speaking for PDP, APC governors and others.

“We also know that he has zero tolerance for corruption.

“Each APC governor is coordinating for him. Where APC does not have a governor, we have a coordinator. Your job is to do ward to ward to polling units. We need to work harder, go back home to ensure that our aim is achieved by returning president Buhari for a second term

“Again, a lot has been done by president Buhari. He gave Paris Club Debt refunds, he has been going on about infrastructural development, has signed so many outstanding bills into law. I am proud to associate with him and we shall do all things possible to ensure that each and every vote count for him,” he said.

Speaking further, he added: “You know why governors are backing Buhari? I knew what happened in the past administration and now. The president has given us infrastructure. It has been right to ride behind him. We will do all to support this group.”

On his part, Shuaibu added: “I can tell you that, at least, two PDP governors have made financial contributions to Buhari’s campaign.

“Members of this group are expected, thereafter, to occupy the entire space until the last day of campaign; in line with the guidelines released by INEC.

Represented by the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, maintained that the president Buhari-led administration has lived up to his campaign promises in ensuring fiscal discipline, recovery of public assets and tackling the spate of president insecurity in the country.

But, the PDP punctured the duo’s claims.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told Daily Sun, yesterday night that, “with Yari and Lawal’s claims, it shows that the APC is now desperate. To be clear, all our governors are working for our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. We just had our South East rally today (yesterday) and the rally has shown, clearly, that all our governors are working with and for Atiku Abubakar.

“Most importantly, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, the three PDP governors in the region and other important stakeholders were at the rally today (yesterday).

“Well, APC will make those claims because they have failed to cause crisis in our party; that is why they are coming up with this disinformation.”