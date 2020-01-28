In its move to reposition itself, become more relevant and strategic in the scheme of things in Nigeria, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), has begun engaging global stakeholders.

According to the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Aminu Tambuwal, Muhammad Bello, Gov Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is also the new chairman of the forum, held separate meetings with the European Union (EU) ambassador, His Excellency Ketil Karlsen and the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mary Beth Leonard in Abuja.

The meetings centred on emerging developments in Nigeria and the role of the PDP-GF in building and consolidation of Nigeria’s democracy, especially in the areas of strengthening institutions, constitutional and electoral reforms as well as good governance.

Parties at the meetings also shared ideas on the country’s strategies with international partners and how they can deepen cooperation between them and various PDP-controlled states in critical areas of development in Nigeria.