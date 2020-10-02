Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has called for a national dialogue to chart the way forward for the country.

The Forum said a national dialogue has become imperative for the various interest groups and leaders to brainstorm and chart a new course for the benefit of all.

The PDP governors, in an independence day message to Nigerians, by its chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, said the country cannot continue to remain helpless in the face of the challenges confronting her people.

The opposition governors cautioned that the worsening socio-economic challenges must not be allowed to destroy the country.

“We cannot continue to plead indifference or remain helpless in the face of the challenges confronting us as a people. Nigeria is our common heritage. We must not allow the worsening social contradictions to destroy our country.

“At 60, we have indeed come of age. And we are optimistic that the nation can be rescued from the current slide. Given the evident social discontent within the polity, there is a need for a national conversation on the way forward for our beloved but beleaguered nation.

“In this conversation, modernisation of our economy to meet the challenges of technology, innovation is of crucial importance.

“It is through such a national conversation or dialogue that we can find realistic and acceptable solutions to the problems that have continued to pose a threat to peaceful coexistence and national unity.

“We need a national dialogue among the various groups and leaders in Nigeria to discuss and further agree on how to continue to make Nigeria a better place for all.”

The PDP governors, while expressing appreciation to the National Assembly for the various alterations of the 1999 Constitution so as to strengthen the country’s democracy noted that given the magnitude of the problems in our polity today, the efforts of the National Assembly should be enriched by the participation of relevant stakeholders.