Bayelsa state governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Henry Seriake Dickson has condemned an alleged police raid on the residence of the governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku on June 11, 2019.

Police operatives led by a Deputy Superintendent who claimed to have been deployed with a warrant from the Presidency’s Special Investigation Panel had allegedly broken into the Abuja residence of the governor to conduct a search on it.

Governor Dickson called on the Inspector General of Police and other relevant bodies to investigate the illegal invasion of the governor’s residence with a view to identifying the culprits for necessary action.

The governor also urged the national security establishment to adopt appropriate measures to protect Governor Ishaku, members of his family and officials.

He said, “We hereby condemn the invasion and forcible entry into the Abuja residence of the Taraba State governor, Arc Darius Ishaku, by people who claimed to be police operatives.

“We condemn the illegal action and call on the police authorities to investigate this disturbing incident with a view to bringing the suspect to book. We also call on the national security establishment to take the requisite step to protect Gov Ishaku, members of his family and officials.”