Uche Usim, Abuja

State governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP Governors Forum) are set to host the 2019 edition of its annual Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) summit in Abuja. Glimpses into the event show that an array of tested IGR experts are billed to make strategic presentations, aimed at boosting revenue generation initiatives in the PDP-governed States.

Earl Osaro Onaiwu, the Director-General of the Forum said the event will hold at the BON Hotel Stratton Asokoro, Abuja, on November 27-28, 2019.

Themed: “The Imperatives of Developing Internally-Generated Revenue Options for State Governments in a Recessed Economy”, Onaiwu said the summit l, which is hosted by the PDP Governors Forum and managed by Messrs Red Sapphire Nigeria Limited, in conjunction with the Producers of “Money Line on AIT”, will parade the Finance expert, Nancy Iloh as the summit anchor.

The expected participants are – State Commissioners of Finance, Trade/Investments, Budget/Economic Planning, Tourism and Local Governments/Chieftaincy Affairs; National/State Assembly Committee Chairmen on Local Governments whose input will generally provide statutory and parliamentary backing for the major determinants and considerations on IGR Resources; SSAs on Trade/Investments, Economy, Finance and Revenue Generation; LGA Chairmen/ Secretaries, as well as Heads of State Boards of Internally-Generated Revenue and Senior Executives engaged in the Development and Management of Rural Economy amongst others.

“The high-profile summit will feature the Governor of Bayelsa State and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson as the Chief Host of the summit, and the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus as the Special Guest of Honour.

“The ultimate intention of the Forum in hosting the strategic event is aimed at increasing the economic well-being of the citizenry, and more access to dividends of democracy, a cardinal objective of the PDP.

“The summit is expected to parade finance and IGR experts like Dr. Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, a former CBN Deputy Governor, Mr. Akinyele Oladeji, an IGR Expert and Managing Consultant/Country Representative of Canadian Software Development Corporation (CSDC Consulting Nigeria) and a coterie of frontline speakers, session chairmen, faculty members amongst other drawn from allied and related sectors”, Onaiwu added.