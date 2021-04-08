From John Adams, Minna

People Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum have donated N100 million to victims of Zamfara State fire incident and warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) desist from attempting to poach its governors.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, stated this when he led a delegation of PDP governors on a commiseration visit to the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle in Gusua, yesterday.

Tambuwal, was accompanied on the visit by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike; Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde; Governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku; Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed and the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt Hon Ahmed Fintiri.

Sokoto governor said instead of genuinely commiserating with the people of Zamfara State who have been grappling with insecurity and the latest fire incident, the APC opted to play petty politics with the people’s misfortune.

“We as leaders must always remain as leaders in providing leadership and know where and when and how to play politics. How many lives have been lost from when APC was in charge of this Government House till now. How many of them came here to commiserate with the people of Zamfara State. Even those of us that are neighbours.”

Tambuwal announced the donation of N100 million from PDP governors to the victims of the recent Tutuwada market fire incident. And he assured the people of Zamfara State that the PDP will continue to stand by them. This is our home. we the governors of PDP are not visitors. We are fully home and no visitor can replace or supplant the home owner.”

Similarly, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, advised the APC to concentrate on solving the challenges confronting Nigeria and stop poaching PDP governors.

“All of us know today the level of insecurity in Nigeria. Instead of the party (APC) to concentrate and fight insecurity, what the party is doing is moving from one state to the other to poach people. Now, you can imagine the insult , a party in Federal government that declared Zamfara a no flight zone, the same patty is coming to woo you to join them.”

I can’t understand it.”