Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The in-coming chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, has stressed the need for the Federal Government to come up with with new approaches, especially the deployment of technology, in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto State, made the call while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

He noted that governors elected on the platform of the PDP would continue to take issues relating to security very seriously.

Consequently, Tambuwal said the opposition party would continue to collaborate with the Federal Government in tackling the security challenges confronting the country.

“Well, I can assure you that all of us in the PDP will continue to work on the issue of insecurity. We don’t play politics with security. There is no party when you come to talk about security. It is everybody’s concern, all of us are really involved in it.

“We will be supportive of security agencies in our respective states in ensuring that we achieve everlasting peace and stability in our respective states and the entire federation. So, we will continue in that regard and we will continue to cooperate with the Federal Government to come up with new ideas, new approaches, especially when you talk about deploying technology and bringing more capable hands to ensure that we reverse the trend.”

Tambuwal, while speaking on the quest of the former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, to seek a review of the judgment of the Supreme Court that ousted him as governor, expressed optimism that the apex court court woould take a second look at the issue.

“We are all ready to support him and back him as a party and as a forum. We are very sure that, by the time the Supreme Court really takes a second look at the matter, there may be some change in its position. So, we are praying hard, we are working hard to get what has not been properly delivered in terms of justice in that matter and that it is addressed,” he said.

The PDP Governors’ Forum chairman reiterated his resolve to to use the platform to foster peace among opposition governors “and indeed the entire party. I assure you that we are going to use this platform to bring everybody on board,” he said.