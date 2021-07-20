A group, Association of Past PDP Councilors and Chairmen in Anambra State (APPCCAS) has asked the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to punish a former BoT member of the party, Chief Chris Uba, and his brother, Senator Ugochukwu Uba, for allegedly plunging the party into crisis ahead of the governorship election.

In a communique dated Saturday, July 17, 2021, and signed by 21 coordinators from the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, after their emergency meeting in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, made available to newsmen yesterday, the group averred that the PDP would hardly get it right, if the Uba brothers remained in the party.

The communique reads in part, “We’re constrained to issue this communique based on our concern that our great party, PDP, had continued to have one issue or the other, which had continued to affect its fortune in successive governorship elections in Anambra.

“Since year 2006, when Dr. Chris Ngige of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lost out in the court to Mr. Peter Obi, who was under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, PDP had never had the opportunity to have a shot at the Anambra Government House again.

“Sadly, the ousting of the PDP government under Ngige was as a result of witness from the so-called god-father of Anambra PDP, who told the court that the election was actually rigged in favour of the governor. Since then, in every election, the Uba brothers would cause one problem or the other, which would ultimately rob the party of victory. Some of such issues were that of parallel executive, parallel congresses, and parallel primaries and so on. These repeated in 2010, 2013, and 2017. In the 2019 general election, our great party lost the Anambra South Senatorial election because Mr. Uba imposed himself on the party as the candidate for the senatorial election.

“Since year 1999, PDP in Anambra never had duly elected state executive. Successive executive were always hand-picked. This fact is based on available records! It was only the Ndubisi Nwobu led executive which was recently ousted by the Uba brothers through the court that was democratically elected. After that, they went ahead to organize parallel governorship primary on June 26, 2021, all in the effort to ensure that PDP is not together in pursuing the victory at the polls. The result of this recent action of the Uba brothers is that the name of the authentic candidate of the party is not published by INEC on July 16, alongside those of other political parties.

