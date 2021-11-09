From Judex Okoro, Calabar

With the race for President in 2023 slowly gathering pace, a party group, the PDP Renaissance Movement, has called on Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike to run for president.

The group, made up of serving members of the Cross River State House of Assembly and former commissioners who refused to defect to the APC with Governor Ben Ayade, said that Nigeria is in dire straits and needs somebody like Wike with a vision and mission to turn the economy around.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday in Calabar, one of the leaders of the group, Gab Odu Oji, said the country needs total revival in all sectors and that Wike has character and content and the Rivers State governor possesses these qualities.

Oji said: ‘The movement notes that Nigeria is in dire need of a leader to drive prosperity to the people. Wike is a nationalist who believes in the unity of Nigeria and this was demonstrated during the inferno at Sokoto.

‘This is the worst time and we have had recessions and this is what zoning has done to this country. So, we are out to right these wrongs by bringing Wike as the saviour we are looking for to salvage us.’

Speaking on zoning, Moses Onor said: ‘Stakeholders of the party met and threw away zoning so this is the position of the party and we stand by it.’

He said the PDP Renaissance Movement is interested in a man who has character and content and the Rivers State governor possesses these qualities.

On his part, Asu Okang said there are a lot of wrongs going on in the country, which is why the PDP Renaissance Movement is out to address by mobilising across the country like-minded people for Governor Wike.

