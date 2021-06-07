From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

“One Voice”, a coalition of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) groups, has called on Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal to intervene in the ongoing face-off between Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and a former governor of Niger State, Mua’zu Babangida Aliyu.

The coalition rose from a meeting in Kaduna to call on Wike and Aliyu to find a common ground to resolve whatever grey areas they have in order to save the party from imminent collapse.

One Voice Coordinator Sani Ibrahim Mainasara, who spoke on behalf of the group, said that ‘the way forward to the lingering feud between Governor Nyesom Wike and former Niger State Governor Mua’az Babangida Aliyu is our concern because it will not paint a good image of the party.

‘We also want to call on the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to use his power as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum to call Wike and Aliyu to order and settle the matter amicably.’

He said the meeting, which had over 100 representatives of the various groups from across the country in attendance, agreed that the problem in the party should not be ignored.

‘We are the major opposition party, so we need to unite ourselves in the interest of the party to see how this issue can be resolved because, in the history of Nigeria from 1960 to date, there has never been any political party that has brought change to the country like the PDP,’ he stated.

‘As strong leaders of the party, they should be able to control their tongues in public so that the younger generation does not copy them thinking they are doing the right thing.

Mainasara called on other elders in the party to wage into the matter saying, ‘this is not time for trouble but a time for the party to come together to see how the party can succeed in the coming elections.’