Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Zamfara, has declared that his mission was to rescue the north-western state from its “parthetic situation”.

Lawal-Dare disclosed this on Wednesday in Gusau while fielding questions from journalists.

He regretted that Zamfara had been in the news for the wrong reasons in the last 10 years.

According to him, the bad state of education and economic sectors have birthed security challenges, youths unemployment and poor physical development in the state.

“These challenges need committed and visionary leaders like me, to tackle them.

“Lots of energy and resources must be channeled to these sectors to address the challenges,” he said.

The PDP candidate assured Zamfara residents that he would address the worsening security situation, reduce poverty level and tackle other challenges if he becomes governor in 2023.

He said that the PDP was united and had formed a formidable force to face the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The candidate urged voters to trust him with their votes to enable him rescue Zamfara and rebuild it into a state they would be proud of.

“The best thing to do for the people of Zamfara today is to restore peace, secure farms and provide businesses to men, women and the youth,” he said.

Speaking on the alleged violation of the state government Executive Order 10 that banned campaign rallies and public gatherings, Lawal-Dare said his party did not violate any law.

According to him, the PDP is a law-abiding entity that will always play by the rules.

He said he was in the state capital to inaugurate his campaign council and receive new members who defected from other political parties.

“I inaugurated my campaign council after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gave Governorship candidates the nod to commence campaigns.

“INEC guidelines provide that presidential campaign should commence on Sept. 28 while the governorship and state assembly campaigns commence on Oct.13, 2022. We did not violate that.”