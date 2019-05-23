Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabiru Yusuf, has lashed out at Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for creating four additional emirates, sacking all the permanent secretaries in the state and casting aspersion on the reputable Islamic scholars in the state.

Abba, who is currently at the election petition tribunal, contesting the outcome of the governorship elections in the state, spoke at aniftar congregation with members of various associations in the transportation sector.

Reacting to the happenings in the state, he described the governor’s actions as misplaced, pointing out that “at a time when our major concerns in Kano State were centred around upgrading critical infrastructure such as schools and hospitals to accelerate rapid development, the enemies of the state are determined to create additional liabilities to squander public treasury.

“We learnt that Governor Ganduje plans to spend hundreds of millions naira to build palaces and purchase royal cars for the newly-crowned emirs at the expense of the common citizens who can’t afford to pay the school fees of their children,” he stated.

“We want to clearly draw the attention of the governor that these are misplaced priorities for a state with over three million out-of-school children, about four million unemployed youths and millions of Almajiri roaming our streets begging for food without a comfortable shelter.

“We are lucky, a High Court sitting in Kano has declared the creation of the new emirates as null and void, and we want to assure the good people of Kano that history will repeat itself as soon as we emerge victorious at the election petition tribunal.

“Our unity as a people remains of utmost concern; we will not allow our cultural heritage built over a 1,000 years to be destroyed by a mad lion, barking and biting every object that comes his way.

“I want to crave the indulgence of our teeming supporters to utilise this blessed month of Ramadan in praying for the successful outing from the election petition tribunal to rescue our dear state; Insha Allah Kano will smile again,” he assured.