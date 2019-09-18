Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa People’s Democratic Party (PDP) post- governorship primary election has claimed its first casualty as Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has fired his Special Adviser on Talent Hunting, Mrs Helen Bob, for gross misconduct and indiscipline.

Bob who pitched her tent with Hon Fred Agbedi during the governorship primary election had continued to criticise the party leadership over the election, stressing that its outcome was killing the party.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, stated that Mrs Helen Bob was dismissed for repeated acts of gross misconduct, indiscipline, irresponsibility and acts unbecoming of a person occupying the high position of special adviser in any government whatsoever.

Soriwei said that Mrs Bob who has been a special adviser for almost eight years, was among 130 special advisers out of over 2,000 appointees engaged by the governor to render necessary services to the state and to give a sense of belonging and legitimate support to party members.