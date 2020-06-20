Tony Osauzo, Benin

Despite obvious scheming by the ‎leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to ensure that governor Godwin Obaseki secures the party’s governorship ticket, some chieftains of the party in Edo Central senatorial district have cast their lot with the aspiration of Kenneth Imansuangbon for the ticket.

Imansuangbon, popularly known as ‘Rice Man’, has resisted pressure to step down from the race for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The Edo Central PDP chieftains, in a press statement, said their support for Imansuangbon was based on the need to reward loyalty and commitment.

In the statement signed by Elder Solomon Eboigbe on behalf of the PDP chieftains from the five local governments in Edo Central, he urged Imansuangbon not to accept any offer to step down from the race.

‎He said they have consulted widely across the state and the verdict from the people was Imansuangbon as their choice.

‎Meanwhile, youths and women of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State have cautioned the national leadership of the party against granting waiver to Governor Godwin Obaseki to enable him contest at the party primaries scheduled for June 25.

They said the September 19 governorship polls in Edo has provided an opportunity for the party to take over the seat of power in the state.

Coordinator of the PDP youths on the platform of PDP Youths for Justice, Alhaji Musa Kadiri, warned the party leadership to reward loyalty instead of looking for opportunities.

‎He noted that aside from governor Obaseki, the three governorship aspirants of the party were capable of defeating any candidate the APC would present.

Kadiri express fear that the PDP might witness implosion if governor Obaseki is given the ticket on a platter.

“We, the youths on ground in Edo know that the PDP has positioned itself to win the forthcoming gubernatorial elections. We do not need Obaseki who was chased out of the APC based on questionable credentials.

Also, a woman leader in Egor local government, Mrs. Imuwahen Osasu, said the Edo PDP does not need Obaseki.

