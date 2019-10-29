Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Anambra State chapter has said the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Enugu yesterday were it invalidate verdict of the lower court and gave victory to its candidate Hon. Obinna Chidoka for Idemili North and South Federal constituency was a vindication of the party’s victory at the polls.

State Chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, who expressed the party’s joy at the judgment, said it was victory for democracy.

Addressing newsmen he said: “This is a victory for democracy. From day one as a party, we had always said that the February 23, 2019 result was sacrosanct and that there was a winner in Idemili North and South Federal Constituency election.

“We equally knew that what the lower tribunal did on the matter was a miscarriage of justice and today God has vindicated the just.”

The PDP state boss, however, urged politicians to always respect the sanctity of the ballot box, noting that what happened was a sure way to strengthen the nation’s democracy.

He charged party’s supporters to rejoice over Chidoka’s victory noting that the development had added greater impetus to the PDP quest to take over power in the state come 2021.

Also, the party congratulated Chidoka for his victory at the Court of Appeal saying that his success at the appellate court had confirmed the PDP standard-bearer was duly elected in the last National Assembly election.

In the congratulatory message signed by the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Mr. Nnamdi Nwangwu, the party also congratulated the people of Idemili North and South for the unique opportunity of having Hon Chidoka back in the House of Representatives.

“Hon Obinna Chidoka has done very well and that was why his people re-elected him, but as usual the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) wanted to thwart the collective wish of Idemili.”

The party further thumbed up the judiciary for rising to the occasion by correcting the mistake made by INEC.