Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, hailed the Appeal Court judgment which upheld the tribunal verdict that sacked Senator Dayo Adeyeye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in favour of its candidate, Mrs. Abiodun Olujimi.

This is just as the All Progressive Congress, (APC) dismissed it as a rape on the mandate freely given by Ekiti electorate to the APC senator.

A statement by Publicity Secretary of Ekiti State PDP, Mr Jackson Adebayo, commended the judiciary for upholding the victory of the party’s candidate for the Ekiti South Senatorial District.

Adebayo said the judgment of the tribunal and Appeal Court in Kaduna did not come to the party as surprise, as the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not reflect the true votes cast in poll.

But the APC in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Sam Oluwalana, said the verdict did not reflect the wishes of people of the Ekiti South Senatorial District.

“The judgment can best be described as a travesty of Justice and robbing Peter to pay Paul,” he declared.

He said the short period spent by Adeyeye at the red chamber was indelible and remarkable for the people.