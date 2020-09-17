Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the decision of the UK to impose visa ban as well as seizure of assets and property belonging to those involved in undermining electoral process in the country.

The PDP in statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, reiterated its call on the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, France, Spain, Canada as well as African countries to impose similar sanctions election riggers and their family members.

The opposition party urged the international community to profile politicians involved in election rigging and their collaborators in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies and ban their family members from benefiting from services from other countries of the world.

It also called for sanctions for politicians in Edo and Ondo states, who have publicly directed thugs to invade polling units and unleash violence during the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in the two states.

“On our own part, the PDP remains law-abiding but will never allow anybody to use any mean whatsoever, to manipulate the Edo and Ondo governorship election.

“Never! Not after the people of Edo State had manifestly expressed their resolve to re-elect our candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki and when the people of Ondo State have resolved to replace Governor Akeredolu with our candidate, Eyitayo Jegede on September 19 and October 10 respectively,” the opposition party said.