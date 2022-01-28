From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers State chapter, has thanked Nyesom Wike on his effort in the recovery of the state-owned Legacy 600 Aircraft flown to Germany and abandoned since 2012, by the government of Chibuike Amaechi, the current Minister of Transportation.

The party, in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Tambari Gbara, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the action of the former administration to abandon the aircraft in Germany, was suspicious.

He said: “PDP sees this move as part of the Wike-led government’s efforts to ensure that no asset owned by Rivers people is allowed to waste or remain outside the confines of the state, so long as the Government is aware of where such asset is domiciled.

“The mere fact that the aircraft was taken to Germany and abandoned, without any official document indicating that the jet was outside the country, speaks volume of their intention to clandestinely dispose of the aircraft afterwards, as was done to other state assets, including the gas turbine plant, Hotel Olympia, Syring Factory and the Justice Karibi Whyte Hospital among others, just to satisfy their irrepressible appetite for looting.

“PDP notes that the governor in achieving such feet, has demonstrated his commitment in keeping to his oath of office which is to protect the lives and properties of Rivers People, by travelling all the way to Germany to kick start the process of securing and recovering Legacy 600 Aircraft property of Rivers State Government.”

The party commended the governor’s “courage, boldness and steadfastness in defending the interest of the State at all time.

It frowned at statements credited to some individuals, that the aircraft was being retrieved because the governor wants to use it for the 2023 elections.

The ruling party wondered the rational behind such insinuations, describing such comments as part of a grand plan to downgrade the noble achievement of Governor Wike, who through credible intelligence, traced the location of the aircraft for the good people of the state.

“The reason there was no proper official hand over note, by the Rotimi Amaechi’s administration, which is a basic prerequisite in every transition process is becoming clearer by the day. Rivers people already know who their enemies are and would not allow them to be deceived again.

“We encourage Governor Nyesom Wike not to be distracted by the antics of nay sayers whose stock in trade is to hookwink gullible people with petty lies.”