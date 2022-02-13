From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has carpeted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Douye Diri administration in the state for failing to improve the lives of the people.

According to him, the two years of PDP-led government in office in Bayelsa State is a failure and disappointment to the people of the State.

Sylva, who stated this at the APC secretariat, during the inauguration of the state, local government, and ward executives of the party explained that despite the huge resources available to the PDP administration, the ruling party had thrown the state into darkness, executing shoddy infrastructural projects.

He said APC would no longer keep quiet because the PDP had failed the people. “When I entered Yenagoa, Friday, everywhere was dark. See how Bayelsa is. Is it good? PDP has failed in Bayelsa State. APC will rescue Bayelsa from clutches of darkness to light. APC is light, while PDP is darkness. APC is set in 2023 to take over the mantle of governance in the state. I want to assure you that nobody will stop the APC from taking over Bayelsa State,” he said.

Speaking on the attempt to cause crisis in the APC, Sylva described the APC as a big family that would always witness arguments and disagreement, which would be settled.

His words: “People say when elders are absent in a family, there is a tendency for disagreement. We have set up the Elders Council headed by a former acting governor and we expect all issues to be resolved. APC in Bayelsa is stronger than before and is poised to take over the governance of the State at every level.”

Earlier in their speeches, the pioneer state chairman of the APC, Chief Tiwei Orunimighe, and the Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district, Senator Degi Eremienyo, commended Sylva for his leadership style and called on party members to support the party to achieve victory in all its elections in the state.

While Orunimighe called on party faithful to always support the party leadership to sustain the support needed for victory in the coming elections, Senator Eremienyo described Chief Sylva as an exceptional political leader that always insisted on performance and would never demand kickbacks from political followers.